Ottawa Forensic Investigation Forum & Cocktail Reception

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

June 01, 2023



On Thurs, June 1st, 2023, the 30 Forensic Engineering OTTAWA office is pleased to present the Forensic Investigation Forum & Cocktail Reception.

Location: Andaz Ottawa – 325 Dalhousie Street,

Ottawa, ON, K1N 7G1

Time: 1:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Click HERE and register today for this complimentary and accredited event.

NOTE: Each session is accredited for Continuing Education Credits by The Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (2.5 hrs / Technical), and for Substantive hours by the

Law Society of Ontario.

Hosted at the Andaz Hotel Ottawa, join this in-person education event and hear from leading multidisciplinary, court-qualified experts for concurrent discussions on:

1. Innovative Investigation of Complex Property & Infrastructure Losses

– Robert Sparling B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.

– Tom Pepper B.Eng., CFEI, P.Eng.

– Rashmiya Raviraj B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng.

– Vito Schifano Ph.D., P.Eng., P.E.

– Deepak Bhathal B.A., CRSP, CFEI

2. Understanding Emerging Technologies & Injury Causation

– Mark Paquette B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng.

– Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.

– Brittany Sinclair B.Sc., P.Eng.

– Nishan Perera B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

– Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE

Guarantee your spot by clicking HERE

and register today.

Space will be limited.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

