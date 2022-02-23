Canadian Underwriter

PCUC – An Outlook on the Restaurant Industry Post-COVID

by PCUC
March 10, 2022


Join PCUC on Thursday March 10th at 1PM EST as Chris Elliott provides insight on the outlook on the Canadian restaurant industry post-COVID.

About this event

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a special presentation, in which Chris Elliott, Senior Economist for Restaurants Canada (formerly CRFA), speaks to us about the future of the Canadian restaurant industry, post-pandemic.

Despite the setbacks and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has been resilient, innovating, embracing new technologies, and exploring new revenue streams. In this webinar, you will hear from Restaurants Canada’s Senior Economist Chris Elliott as he provides a foodservice industry state of the nation, and answer such questions as:

  • Where are we in the recovery?
  • When do we expect to see restaurants recover?
  • What does the industry look like after the recovery?

Registration

Who: Open to all (including non-PCUC members)

When: Thursday March 10th, 2022 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM EST

Where: WebEx (link to be sent to your email on Tuesday March 8th)

  • Registration ends on March 8th, 2022

Tickets: $10.00

  • All proceeds will be donated to charity on behalf of the PCUC

RIBO Credit Available

We will be taking questions from the guest speaker at the end of the Webinar. If you have any questions in advance, feel free to email them to admin@pcuc.news

We hope to see you there!

PCUC Team



https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pcuc-an-outlook-on-the-restaurant-industry-post-covid-tickets-275641911377



