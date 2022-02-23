PCUC – An Outlook on the Restaurant Industry Post-COVID

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a special presentation, in which Chris Elliott, Senior Economist for Restaurants Canada (formerly CRFA), speaks to us about the future of the Canadian restaurant industry, post-pandemic.
Despite the setbacks and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has been resilient, innovating, embracing new technologies, and exploring new revenue streams. In this webinar, you will hear from Restaurants Canada’s Senior Economist Chris Elliott as he provides a foodservice industry state of the nation, and answer such questions as:
Registration
Who: Open to all (including non-PCUC members)
When: Thursday March 10th, 2022 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM EST
Where: WebEx (link to be sent to your email on Tuesday March 8th)
Tickets: $10.00
RIBO Credit Available
We will be taking questions from the guest speaker at the end of the Webinar. If you have any questions in advance, feel free to email them to admin@pcuc.news
We hope to see you there!
PCUC Team