PCUC – An Outlook on the Restaurant Industry Post-COVID

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a special presentation, in which Chris Elliott, Senior Economist for Restaurants Canada (formerly CRFA), speaks to us about the future of the Canadian restaurant industry, post-pandemic.

Despite the setbacks and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has been resilient, innovating, embracing new technologies, and exploring new revenue streams. In this webinar, you will hear from Restaurants Canada’s Senior Economist Chris Elliott as he provides a foodservice industry state of the nation, and answer such questions as: