PCUC Bonspiel – Feb 16th, 2024

by Property Casualty Underwriters Club

February 16, 2024

LEASIDE CURLING CLUB, 1073A MILLWOOD ROAD, TORONTO, ON M4G 1X6

EVENT DATE: Friday February 16th , 2024

EVENT TIME: 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

EVENT PLACE: LEASIDE CURLING CLUB

1073A MILLWOOD ROAD

TORONTO, ON M4G 1X6

Tel.: (416) 338-4793

REGISTER: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pcuc-curling-bonspiel-feb-16-2024-tickets-811477580287?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to our 15th annual Curling Bonspiel. Our tradition has always been for this to be a fun day of mild competition allowing us to socialize with fellow colleagues. Please complete the attached registration form and return it as soon as possible to guarantee your spot.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

All replies must be received no later than Tuesday February 15 th , 2024 but please note that in past years the tournament has sold out prior to the cutoff date.

You may enter a full team or register individually and you will be assigned to a team.

Space is limited to sixteen teams for the entire bonspiel. Please reply early as reservations will be made on a first come first served basis with payment. To be fair to all, team reservations can only be secured when full payment is received.

Leaside Curling Club requires that proper footwear ( clean curling shoes or running shoes carried into the club ) be worn on the ice. Locker room facilities are available.

THE PCUC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WOULD LIKE TO BE ABLE TO PROVIDE EVERY ATTENDEE WITH A PRIZE FOR THIS EVENT. IF YOU ARE ABLE TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE PRIZE TABLE BY EITHER BRINGING PRIZES OR MAKING A DONATION, IT WOULD BE GREATLY APPRECIATED.

PLEASE SEE THE ACCOMPANYING MEMO FOR DETAILS. THANK YOU!

If you have any questions, or require any additional information, please feel free to contact:

Shane Sinyard

Afirm

Tel: 905.763.2020 x 2203

Toll Free: 1.888.877.7475 x 2203

Main Number : 416.567.0789

Email: scsinyard@afirmsolutions.com

We look forward to seeing you again on the ice!