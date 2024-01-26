PCUC Bonspiel – Feb 16th, 2024

EVENT DATE: Friday February 16th , 2024
EVENT TIME: 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM
EVENT PLACE: LEASIDE CURLING CLUB
1073A MILLWOOD ROAD
TORONTO, ON M4G 1X6
Tel.: (416) 338-4793
REGISTER: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pcuc-curling-bonspiel-feb-16-2024-tickets-811477580287?aff=oddtdtcreator
The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to our 15th annual Curling Bonspiel. Our tradition has always been for this to be a fun day of mild competition allowing us to socialize with fellow colleagues. Please complete the attached registration form and return it as soon as possible to guarantee your spot.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
THE PCUC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WOULD LIKE TO BE ABLE TO PROVIDE EVERY ATTENDEE WITH A PRIZE FOR THIS EVENT. IF YOU ARE ABLE TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE PRIZE TABLE BY EITHER BRINGING PRIZES OR MAKING A DONATION, IT WOULD BE GREATLY APPRECIATED.
PLEASE SEE THE ACCOMPANYING MEMO FOR DETAILS. THANK YOU!
If you have any questions, or require any additional information, please feel free to contact:
Shane Sinyard
Afirm
Tel: 905.763.2020 x 2203
Toll Free: 1.888.877.7475 x 2203
Main Number : 416.567.0789
Email: scsinyard@afirmsolutions.com
We look forward to seeing you again on the ice!