PCUC CEO Panel – Discover the Major Issues Facing the Canadian Insurance Industry

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a CEO Panel, in which we hear from the industry’s top executives about the current and future state of the Canadian insurance marketplace. Our speakers will provide an overview of the trends they are seeing in each of their respective domains, varying from the primary insurance and MGA markets and insurance brokering.

CEO Panel Guest Speakers: Daphné de Vitton: CEO, April Canada Rob Marsh: President, Liberty Mutual Canada Lorie Phair: President, Canadian Broker Network

We will be taking questions from the panelists at the end of the Webinar. If you have any questions in advance, feel free to email them to admin@pcuc.news

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pcuc-ceo-panel-discover-the-major-issues-facing-the-insurance-industry-tickets-323235294467

When: Tuesday May 17th, 2022 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM EST

Where: WebEx -WEBINAR LINK: The link for the event will be sent to the email you register on May 13th.

Tickets: Cost – $20 (all proceeds will go towards the Canadian Red Cross)

** RIBO ACCREDITED **

Any Questions can be sent to the PCUC team: admin@pcuc.news