PCUC – Comedy & Crypto – In Support of CAMH

by PCUC

December 07, 2021

WebEx

Join PCUC on Tuesday December 7th at 4:30 PM EST for a comedy special followed by a conversation around cryptocurrency, in support of CAMH.

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a fundraiser to support CAMH, Canada’s leading mental health hospital.

What? Join us for a holiday fundraiser in support of CAMH, with a special comedy show from Ian Sirota, followed by a discussion around cryptocurrency from Imran Ahmad.

About Ian Sirota – Ian has been nominated for not one, but two Gemini Awards, including “Best Comedy Performance”.

About Imran Ahmad – Imran is Partner and Head of Technology, Co-Chair Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity at Norton Rose Fulbright.

When? Please join us on December 7th at 4:30PM on WebEx for a hilarious comedy show and informative crypto discussion!

Where? WebEx (link to be sent to your email on Friday December 3rd)

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pcuc-comedy-and-crypto-supporting-camh-tickets-214697795887

Registration ends on December 3rd, 2021

Visit event's website