by Property Casualty Underwriters Club

December 10, 2020

The Property Casualty Underwriter Club (PCUC) is holding a comedy fundraiser to support CAMH, Canada’s leading mental health hospital.

About this Event

Did you know that 1 in 5 Canadians experience mental illness in any given year? And that 4,000 Canadians die by suicide every year—almost 11 people per day? And yet many don’t realize that, in its most severe forms, mental illness can be fatal.

Please donate today and help PCUC reach our fundraising goal. Donation details available below. Together, we can give people hope for a better tomorrow.

What? Join us for a HAPPY HOUR including a short introduction from Chris Ide at CAMH providing insights on their important work and the use of generous donations followed by a special comedy show by Canadian comedian Leonard Chan.



About Chris Ide – CAMH Representative: As Vice President, Corporate & Community Partnerships, at CAMH Foundation.

About the Comedian – Leonard Chan: is a writer/comedian from Toronto working with Black Sheep Stand-Up Comedy.

He has been heard on CBC’s The Debaters, Laugh Out Loud, and Sirius/XM radio, on stage at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival, JFL42 and was one of the new faces at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. He has even written for Kim’s Convenience and This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

When? Please join us on December 10th at 4PM on WebEx for a hilarious comedy hour with Leonard Chan, who will help lighten the mood this Holiday Season!



Registration: Tickets are only $20 per person and you can REGISTER NOW here:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pcuc-comedy-happy-hour-supporting-camh-featuring-leonard-chan-tickets-130584482703

*** Are you a manager and would like to arrange for your entire team to join? Email: PCUC2020@gmail.com for special rates***

CAMH Donations: All profits from the event registration will go towards our fundraiser to support CAMH. With your support, we can change how the world sees and treats mental illness. We can break down stigma and lead important conversations about suicide prevention. We can give people time to get the help they need; families time to heal; and researchers and clinicians time to make breakthroughs and offer new treatment options. We encourage members to consider providing their own additional donation to CAMH to help reach this important goal. **Tax receipt will be provided**

If interested, here is the link to our PCUC CAMH donation site: http://give.camh.ca/goto/pcuc2020

See you all there!

PCUC Executive Team

