PCUC – Cutting Through The Myths of Forest Fires in Canada

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a special presentation, in which Glenn McGillivray, Managing Director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) and Adjunct Professor, Disaster & Emergency Management, Grad Program, York University, will review the many myths and misconceptions surrounding the hazard of wildland fire in Canada.

Glenn will discuss current trends regarding fire, while addressing some of the larger wildfire losses Canada has experienced in recent history. He will also speak to the work currently being done to better understand how wildland fire enters communities and what can be done to prevent losses of structures during “interface” fire events.

Guest Speaker Info:

Glenn McGillivray

Glenn McGillivray is Managing Director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction. Prior to joining ICLR, he served as Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communication for Swiss Reinsurance Company Canada and was Corporate Secretary for three Swiss Re operations in the country. He is also an Adjunct Professor in the Graduate Program at York University’s Emergency and Disaster Management program.

He began his insurance career at Toronto-based The Personal Insurance Company of Canada and went on to work for a major Canadian corporate law firm before joining Swiss Re in 1994 and the ICLR in November 2005.

As a writer and commentator on issues related to insurance, reinsurance, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation, his work has been widely disseminated across Canada. Glenn has written more than 265 magazine and journal articles, newspaper essays, publications and blogposts on a range of issues for Canadian Underwriter, Canadian Insurance, Municipal World, Disaster Management Canada, Canadian Consulting Engineer, The Lawyers Weekly, The Conversation, National Observer, and The Globe and Mail, as well as for the International Journal of Insurance Law and the Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences. He has appeared on CBC’s The National and The Exchange, CTV’s Your Morning and Power Play, TVO’s The Agenda, CP24, and CBC Radio’s The Current and Cross Country Checkup, as well as several other television and radio news and interview programs. Additionally, he speaks and lectures regularly on subjects related to the area of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, natural disasters and climate change adaptation.

He holds a B.A. in political science from Wilfrid Laurier University, a M.A. in political science from McMaster University, and a graduate diploma in corporate communication from Seneca College. He recently earned his Certificate in Risk Management from University of Toronto’s School of Continuing Education.