PCUC – The Role of MGAs and CAMGA in the Insurance Industry

February 10, 2022



Join PCUC on Thursday February 10th at 1PM EST as MaryKate Townsend discusses the role played by CAMGA and MGAs in the Insurance Industry.

The Property Casualty Underwriters Club invites you to join us for a special presentation, in which MaryKate Townsend, Senior Underwriter and Manager of Pacific Marine Underwriting Managers, Eastern Canadian Region, and President of the Canadian Association of Managing General Agents (CAMGA), speaks to us about the role of CAMGA and MGAs in the insurance industry, including:

Awareness about the role of MGAs in the industry

Operating standards within the MGA sector

Education, talent, and professionalism in the MGA space

Guest Speaker Info:

MaryKate Townsend

MaryKate Townsend is the Senior Underwriter and Manager of Pacific Marine Underwriting Managers Eastern Canadian Region and President of the Canadian Association of Managing General Agents (CAMGA). In her role at Pacific Marine, it is her passion to help brokers across Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario build a profitable pleasure craft book of business. MK, as she is known, represented, and advocated for brokers as a board of director for the London Insurance Brokers Association (LIBA) including the role of President. She is well known in the Ontario broker channel and is also connected with the greater community where she is an advocate for life jacket legislation and drowning prevention. Always keen to learn and continue her education, MK is in the final stretch of obtaining her CMGA designation.

Registration

Who: Open to all (including non-PCUC members)

When: Thursday February 10th, 2022 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM EST

Where: WebEx (link to be sent to your email on Tuesday February 8th)

Registration ends on February 8th, 2022

Tickets: $10.00

All proceeds will be donated to charity on behalf of the PCUC

RIBO Credit Available

We will be taking questions from the guest speaker at the end of the Webinar. If you have any questions in advance, feel free to email them to admin@pcuc.news

