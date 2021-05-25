Product Liability: Fire & Water – An Iconic Insurance Duo – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.
Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 17th as they host a discussion on: Product Liability: Fire & Water – An Iconic Insurance Duo. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.
Join Rashmiya Raviraj, B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng. and Olivia Yalnizyan, M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. for another of our product liability series, focusing on the most destructive duo in insurance: fire losses and water losses. We will take you through the engineering fundamentals of product design and manufacturing, and where engineering inadequacies lead to failures and catastrophic losses. Fire losses and water losses are two of the most common and most devastating results of product failures. Using electrical and material failure examples we will demonstrate the relationship between product liability and product design and engineering. Ultimately, we’ll provide you with a greater understanding of the impact of product design on its failure, to help you identify, understand, and pursue more of these subrogation opportunities.
Product Liability: Fire & Water – An Iconic Insurance Duo
Thursday, June 17th, 2021
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST
Ms. Olivia Yalnizyan is an Associate with the Materials Failure Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. She holds a Masters in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Toronto, where she specialized in investigations of orthopedic implant failures and biomaterials. At 30 Forensic Engineering, Olivia investigates a diverse range of product failures, mechanical system failures, and equipment failures.
Ms. Rashmiya Raviraj is a Senior Associate in the Fire Investigation Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. Since beginning her work as a forensic investigator in June 2013, Rashmiya has been involved in more than 300 fire investigations, primarily involving electrical failures. Through her work, she has developed expertise in both complex industrial and residential electrical fire losses and has further been involved with the quality assurance and quality control program for Photovoltaic installations with 30’s Renewable Energy Team. Ms. Raviraj is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.
