Product Liability: Fire & Water – An Iconic Insurance Duo – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

June 17, 2021

LIVE ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 17th as they host a discussion on: Product Liability: Fire & Water – An Iconic Insurance Duo. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.

Join Rashmiya Raviraj, B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng. and Olivia Yalnizyan, M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. for another of our product liability series, focusing on the most destructive duo in insurance: fire losses and water losses. We will take you through the engineering fundamentals of product design and manufacturing, and where engineering inadequacies lead to failures and catastrophic losses. Fire losses and water losses are two of the most common and most devastating results of product failures. Using electrical and material failure examples we will demonstrate the relationship between product liability and product design and engineering. Ultimately, we’ll provide you with a greater understanding of the impact of product design on its failure, to help you identify, understand, and pursue more of these subrogation opportunities.

WEBINAR

Product Liability: Fire & Water – An Iconic Insurance Duo

Date:

Thursday, June 17th, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

SPEAKERS

Olivia Yalnizyan M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc.

Associate, Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

30 Forensic Engineering

Ms. Olivia Yalnizyan is an Associate with the Materials Failure Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. She holds a Masters in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Toronto, where she specialized in investigations of orthopedic implant failures and biomaterials. At 30 Forensic Engineering, Olivia investigates a diverse range of product failures, mechanical system failures, and equipment failures.

Rashmiya Raviraj B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng.

Senior Associate, Fire & Electrical

30 Forensic Engineering

Ms. Rashmiya Raviraj is a Senior Associate in the Fire Investigation Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. Since beginning her work as a forensic investigator in June 2013, Rashmiya has been involved in more than 300 fire investigations, primarily involving electrical failures. Through her work, she has developed expertise in both complex industrial and residential electrical fire losses and has further been involved with the quality assurance and quality control program for Photovoltaic installations with 30’s Renewable Energy Team. Ms. Raviraj is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.

2021 Spring/Summer Seminar Series

at a Glance & Registration

Thursday, May 13th – 1:00pm EST

Managing Risk and Regulatory Requirements of Designated Substances

Thursday, May 20th – 1:00pm EST

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways

Thursday, May 27th – 1:00pm EST

The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles

Thursday, June 3rd – 1:00pm EST

Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions

Thursday, June 10th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong

Thursday, June 17th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Fire & Water: An Iconic Insurance Duo

Thursday, June 24th – 1:00pm EST

Construction with an Insurance Mindset

Thursday, July 8th – 1:00pm EST

Vehicle Data Forensics

Thursday, July 15th – 1:00pm EST

The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence

Thursday, July 22nd – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Current and Future Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments

Thursday, July 29th – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: Emerging Municipal Construction Challenges

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 60 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

