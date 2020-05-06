Property Tech Talk – Building Failures

by CEP Forensic

May 28, 2020

Webinar

We’ve put together a series of 4 sessions to cover topics including the basics of property losses, including water losses including component failures and sprinkler systems, building system failures from cladding to installation to damage and remediation, to fire investigation, along with a number of other topics. Each session will focus on a particular topic, and experts from our offices across the country will present and answer questions from participants. This session, Building Failures, is presented by Jason Edelstein and Patricia Fortier. They will be covering wall assemblies, including cladding failures, installation issues, types of structural failures and damages, investigations into the cause of a failure and remediation considerations.

Webinar Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6686116321406794253

These sessions will run for 1 hour, and application for continuing education credits will be made to the appropriate provincial bodies.

