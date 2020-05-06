Property Tech Talk – Water Losses

by CEP Forensic

May 14, 2020

Webinar

We’ve put together a series of 4 sessions to cover topics including the basics of property losses, including water losses including component failures and sprinkler systems, building system failures from cladding to installation to damage and remediation, to fire investigation, along with a number of other topics. Each session will focus on a particular topic, and experts from our offices across the country will present and answer questions from participants. This session, Water Losses, is presented by Alejandro Mejia. He will be covering the basics of plumbing systems, failure types including freezing, corrosion, chemical issues, manufacturing defects and more.These sessions will run for 1 hour, and continuing education credits will be available in:

Alberta (application made)

British Columbia (available)

Manitoba (application made)

Webinar Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7371856434883067149

