Ransomware – What Brokers Need to Know

April 23, 2020

Webinar

According to recent Canadian ransomware figures, the average cost of business downtime is 7.5 times greater than the amount of the ransom requested. Canada not only has the highest average cost of ransom, but also the highest cost of downtime globally.

Join our webinar hosted by Bill Malik, Trend Micro’s VP, Infrastructure Strategies, where he will go over how you can protect your brokerage from becoming a victim to a ransomware attack.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about:

Rules of thumb for protecting your brokerage from threats

How ransomware attacks target small businesses

Ransomware case studies

How you can create a ‘human firewall’

Emerging trends and key findings from the recently released report: The New Norm: Trend Micro Security Predictions for 2020

Don’t get held hostage and become a statistic! Join us to learn how to avoid these costly attacks.

This webinar is submitted for accreditation in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

