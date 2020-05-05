Canadian Underwriter

Event

Relay At Home – Join WICC Ontario in support of The Canadian Cancer Society

by Insurance Bureau of Canada
June 13, 2020
Join online at Relayforlife.ca


In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have reimagined Relay For Life into Relay At Home – a new, fun and interactive way for participants to Relay online from the comfort of their home and respect physical distancing.

Relay At Home is an inspiring virtual gathering of people dedicated to creating a world where no one fears cancer. This online fundraising event helps show people affected by cancer they have our support and don’t have to face cancer alone.

Join today at relayforlife.ca

When: June 13 from 7 – 9 p.m. EST

Where: Visit relayforlife.ca. It’s easy and free to register

Why: To celebrate cancer survivors, commemorate those we’ve lost and raise money for life-saving research

Questions? Contact carrie.brown@intact.net

 

 



https://support.cancer.ca/site/SPageServer/?s_qkey=undefined&pagename=RFL_NW_homepage



