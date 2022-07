by Envista Forensics

July 15, 2022



This webinar provides insurance industry professionals with an overview of photovoltaic (PV) system components and a basic understanding of how PV systems work. The course will focus on remediation options, which have been complicated by rapidly changing technology combined with the bankruptcy or failure of many suppliers.

This webinar will help attendees understand:

Overview of photovoltaic system components

How photovoltaic systems work

Remediation options

This webinar is applicable for 1 hour of CE credit AB, BC, and MB.

Visit event's website