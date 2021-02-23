RIBO LICENSING COURSE – DIGITAL LEVEL 1 – Insurance Brokers Association of Hamilton

ABOUT THE RIBO LEVEL 1 COURSE

The Basic Broker Preparation Course satisfies the Basic Broker Skill Requirements as established by the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO).

It is a lengthy and fast-moving course that requires attendance at all lectures. It is recommended that a student spends a minimum of 3-4 hours in a private study between each lecture.

Emphasis is placed on Insurance Principles and personal automobile and property coverages. Frequent Term Quizzes given throughout the course allow the student a measure of his/her accomplishments to date.

A review exam will be supplied covering all course subject matter in preparation for the RIBO exam. These quizzes and review exams do not contribute to the RIBO exam or marks.