RIBO LICENSING COURSE – DIGITAL LEVEL 1 – Insurance Brokers Association of Hamilton

by IBAH

September 27 - October 08, 2021

Digital

ABOUT THE RIBO LEVEL 1 COURSE

The Basic Broker Preparation Course satisfies the Basic Broker Skill Requirements as established by the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO).

It is a lengthy and fast-moving course that requires attendance at all lectures. It is recommended that a student spends a minimum of 3-4 hours in a private study between each lecture.

Emphasis is placed on Insurance Principles and personal automobile and property coverages. Frequent Term Quizzes given throughout the course allow the student a measure of his/her accomplishments to date.

A review exam will be supplied covering all course subject matter in preparation for the RIBO exam. These quizzes and review exams do not contribute to the RIBO exam or marks.

In person Exam October 16, 2021