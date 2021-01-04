RIBO LICENSING COURSE – DIGITAL LEVEL 1 – Insurance Brokers Association of Hamilton

by IBAH

February 09 - February 20, 2021



ABOUT THE RIBO LEVEL 1 COURSE

The Basic Broker Preparation Course satisfies the Basic Broker Skill Requirements as established by the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO).

It is a lengthy and fast-moving course that requires attendance at all lectures. It is recommended that a student spends a minimum of 3-4 hours in a private study between each lecture.

Emphasis is placed on Insurance Principles and personal automobile and property coverages. Frequent Term Quizzes given throughout the course allow the student a measure of his/her accomplishments to date.

A review exam will be supplied covering all course subject matter in preparation for the RIBO exam. These quizzes and review exams do not contribute to the RIBO exam or marks.

INSTRUCTOR

‍‍Sharon Greenidge, CIP, CRM

Sharon started her career over 30 years ago and had a long and successful career with 4 large Global Brokers: Aon, Marsh, Willis and Gallagher. During this time, Sharon secured expertise in all aspects of the insurance brokerage business from Leadership, Sales, Technical Placement/Marketing, Claims Management, and Service/Global Compliance/Best Practices. She has been an Instructor for the Insurance Institute of Ontario since 1998, for IBAO since 2010 and the University of Toronto since 2013 (winning an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015 for the Canadian Risk Management Course). Sharon is a former member of the Academic Council for the Insurance Institute, former Education Committee Chair for the Toronto Women’s Insurance Association, and participated in numerous special projects at Humber, Seneca and Centennial College regarding Insurance Programs. She has been teaching OTL and RIBO Licensing Courses for well over 10 years as well as customizing seminars on specific subject matters.

