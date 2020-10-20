Riding the Waves of COVID-19 – Insurance Coverages

by Property Casualty Underwriters Club

October 29, 2020

WebEx Meeting

Join the PCUC team on October 29th at 1:00 PM EST for a conversation with Steve Carlstrom from Bell Temple who will provide insight into the current COVID-19 insurance environment.

Wave 1 and the litigation process

Wave 2 and the lessons to remember

Adapting to the age of the pandemic through insurance coverage and case law

Steve Carlstrom joined Bell Temple in 2004 and was admitted into the firm’s Partnership in 2013. He is a determined litigator who handles files proactively so that he can obtain favourable results for his clients in an efficient and expeditious manner. He has also represented his clients at all levels of court, with his success in the courtroom ranging from motions and applications, to jury and non-jury trials.

Steve’s career has long been dedicated to vigorously defending the interests of insurers. His litigation practice covers the areas of occupiers’ liability, property claims (Water and Fire Loss), subrogation, oil spill/leak claims, product liability and tort motor vehicle claims.

Additional details:

This presentation is RIBO Accredited and credits will be offered to those who require them.

Presentation comes with a welcome package courtesy of our guest speaker

All proceeds from this presentation will be donated to the Kelly Shires Foundation ( https://www.kellyshiresfoundation.org/

*Please send an email to pcuc2020@gmail.com, if you would like to receive the welcome package or require a RIBO credit.

