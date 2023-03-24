RIMS Canada Conference – Ottawa

by Ottawa Valley Adjusters Association

September 11 - September 14, 2023



Risk Evolution…Be a Part of It

RIMS Canada invites you to be a business partner with the 2023 RIMS Canada Conference which will take place Monday, September 11 – Thursday, September 14 at the Shaw Convention Centre in Ottawa. This industry focused event is well-known for providing top keynote speakers, stimulating panel discussions and informative education sessions with risk management experts. Experienced risk professionals attend the conference to learn about solutions to everyday challenges they face as well as find products and tools that will assist them to do their jobs better and more efficiently. Through education and networking with exhibiting partners and other risk management professionals, attendees will walk away with new resources and techniques to demonstrate risk management value for their organizations.

Come connect with current clients and prospects in beautiful Ottawa which was named by CNN travel as one of the best destinations to visit in 2023.

View the RIMS Canada 2023 Exhibition and Sponsorship Prospectus

For opening night or other local sponsorship opportunities not listed in the prospectus, please contact the RIMS Canadian Capital Chapter or jc.plante@rsmcanada.com.

Call for speakers is also open for submissions.

http://canadiancapital.rims.org/home

