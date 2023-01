RIMS – Canadian Capital Chapter – Emerging Litigation Risks – Networking Luncheon

Location

Mill St. Brew Pub 555 Wellington Street Ottawa, ON K1R 1C5

Details

Please join us on February 16th for a presentation on Emerging Litigation Risks given by Jamie Macdonald, Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP.

Jamie Macdonald’s practice focuses on insurance law. He regularly acts for insurance companies and financial institutions on disputes concerning general liability insurance, property insurance, health and life insurance (particularly disability benefit claims), and professional liability insurance. He also provides coverage opinions and regulatory advice.

Mr. Macdonald frequently represents local and multinational corporations, financial institutions, and universities in class action litigation, transnational proceedings, administrative law, and contractual disputes.

Mr. Macdonald has appeared before all levels of court in Ontario and Saskatchewan, as well as numerous administrative tribunals.

We look forward to seeing you at the Mill Brewery on February 16th!

https://community.rims.org/canadiancapitalregion/home

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emerging-litigation-risks-tickets-514451246527