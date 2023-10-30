RIMS Canadian Capital Chapter – Lunch & Learn – Electric Mobility Devices – Hazard Awareness

by Ottawa Valley Adjusters Association

Electric Mobility Devices – Hazard Awareness

Please join us on November 2nd as we host our next lunch and learn seminar. The topic will be Electric Mobility Devices – Hazard Awareness and we are pleased to welcome Gerry Gill, Division Chief of Fire Safety, from Ottawa Fire Services as our guest speaker.

While electric mobility devices have been rising in popularity due in part to their convenience and reduced impact on the environment, the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric mobility devices come with unique hazards that current and potential users should be aware of. Our seminar will provide an overview of lithium-ion battery hazards followed by mitigation and risk reduction strategies.

Presenter Gerry Gill, CRSP, is responsible for operational health and safety management, and program development for high hazard/risk events, including energy storage systems; hostile events; opioids; fire dynamics; and emergency response management. He brings 29 years of service with thousands of hours of operational experience. Mr. Gill is also an Adjunct Instructor for the Ontario Fire Collage and is a retired paramedic/flight paramedic.

The RIMS Canadian Capital Chapter looks forward to seeing you at the Mill St. Brew Pub on November 2nd!

