RIMS Canadian Capital Chapter – SAVE THE DATE – Recent developments in labour law and employment standards

by Ottawa Valley Adjusters Association

December 14, 2022



SAVE THE DATE

Please join us at our RIMS Canadian Chapter December luncheon. As in the past, we are accepting financial donations and collecting much needed articles (toothpaste, soaps, socks, etc.) for the Ottawa Mission. We will also sell raffle tickets for gift cards at the luncheon with all proceeds to the Ottawa Mission.

Date: Wednesday December 14, 2022

Time: 11:45-14:00

Topic: Recent developments in labour law and employment standards

Guest speaker: J.D. Sharp of Emond Harnden LLP

Location: The Mill Street Ottawa Brew Pub – 555 Wellington St.Ottawa, ON

Registration information to follow

Contact: http://canadiancapital.rims.org/contactus

