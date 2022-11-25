RIMS Canadian Capital Chapter – SAVE THE DATE – Recent developments in labour law and employment standards

SAVE THE DATE
Please join us at our RIMS Canadian Chapter December luncheon. As in the past, we are accepting financial donations and collecting much needed articles (toothpaste, soaps, socks, etc.) for the Ottawa Mission. We will also sell raffle tickets for gift cards at the luncheon with all proceeds to the Ottawa Mission.
Date: Wednesday December 14, 2022
Time: 11:45-14:00
Topic: Recent developments in labour law and employment standards
Guest speaker: J.D. Sharp of Emond Harnden LLP
Location: The Mill Street Ottawa Brew Pub – 555 Wellington St.Ottawa, ON
Registration information to follow
Contact: http://canadiancapital.rims.org/contactus