RIMS Capital Chapter – Holiday Lunch & Learn

by Ottawa Valley Adjusters Association

December 06, 2023



Get ready for an engaging and festive experience at the RIMS Capital Chapter Holiday Lunch on December 6th! We’re bringing together celebration, insight, and a spirit of giving back to the community.

Engaging Talk: We’re proud to welcome Catherine Cote from the Bank of Canada as our guest speaker. Her session, titled “Third Party Risk Management: Adapting to New Challenges,” promises to offer valuable insights in today’s complex business environment.

Exciting Prizes: Win amazing items, including a Senators Night package.

Support the Ottawa Mission: Through a 50/50 draw and donations of cash or essential items.

Details

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Where: Mill St. Brew Pub, Ottawa

Registration is now open on Eventbrite! We encourage you to secure your spot as soon as possible for this enriching and festive gathering.

This is more than just a lunch; it’s a chance to connect, learn, and make a difference. We can’t wait to see you there!

