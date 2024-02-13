by Ottawa Valley Adjusters Association

February 22, 2024



Join us February 22nd for a RIMS National Capital Region webinar on Social Engineering Attacks.

No industry in Canada is free from cyber risk and the threat of social engineering attacks. There is an urgent need to increase cyber resilience, both in technical and human capacities. Designed to engage a broad audience, the presentation combines real-world intelligence background with practical, non-technical advice. Whether you’re an IT professional, involved in organizational risk management, or simply concerned about the digital threats we all face, this talk will inform, entertain, and empower you.

Topics of discussion will include:

Business email compromise (BEC), phishing, and social engineering

Third-party and supply chain threats

Case studies handled by the Zurich Cyber team

The social psychology of cyberattacks, and how to respond

Specific risks for ongoing resilience

Policies and procedures you can implement at your organization to significantly reduce your exposure to these attacks

Details

When: Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 – 12:00-1:00pm

Where: Online Webinar

Registration: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/f71634a1-f1ac-40e0-a661-3e2490fe22f9@bdc7f054-c070-45e1-a17c-62637f4a04d7

Presenters:

Dan Elliott is the Principal for Cyber Security Risk Advisory at Zurich Resilience Solutions (ZRS) Canada and is responsible for supporting Zurich’s clients in making risk-based cyber security decisions to improve their overall organizational resilience. He has over 15 years of experience in national security and risk management and brings a unique perspective to cyber risk, having spent six years as an Intelligence Officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade in law enforcement and intelligence, investigating multinational criminal organizations both online and in person. In addition to working with clients directly, Dan is frequently called on by Boards and NGOs to speak about cyber risk trends and how to better communicate risks between cyber and business leaders.

Matt White is Vice President and Partner at Halpenny Insurance Brokers and is responsible for managing complex portfolios by aligning client strategies and needs to the company’s capabilities and resources. Matt has experience advising some of the largest organizations in Canada across a wide spectrum of industries including Municipalities, Federal Crown Corporations, Healthcare, Technology, Retail, Real Estate, Communications, Media, and Manufacturing on their Insurance Risk Transfer and Risk Management requirements.

Jean-Charles Plante is a director in the litigation accounting and valuation services group of RSM, providing forensic accounting, investigation and loss quantification services to businesses impacted by expropriations, commercial disputes and commercial insurance claims across numerous industries. He also assists legal counsel in quantifying damages in intellectual property, personal injury, fatality, termination, matrimonial, shareholder, misappropriation of funds and other disputes. Prior to joining the firm, Jean-Charles worked in the forensic, dispute and valuation services teams for over ten years at international accounting and boutique firms. He has also spoken on issues surrounding fraud, commercial disputes, matrimonial disputes, insurance claims and personal injury. He has provided litigation support on matters before federal and provincial courts, government enquiries, tribunals, commissions, mediations and arbitrations. Jean-Charles has quantified several multi-million dollar losses and has been qualified as an expert witness in forensic accounting and loss quantification in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on several occasions.

Follow us @rimscdacapchp

Visit us http://canadiancapital.rims.org/home

