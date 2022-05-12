Risk Management: An Overview

“Risk” is defined as “chance of loss”. The “Promise” to respond when an insured has a loss, is what our industry is all about. It is also our responsibility to assist insureds to minimize the risk. Insurance Professionals at all levels should be adept at Risk Management. Come learn a variety of techniques to help manage risk.
Learning Outcomes:
Overview of the Risk Management Process Including:
Identifying and Analyzing Property, Income and Liability Exposures
Examining Risk Control Techniques
Examining Risk Financing Techniques
Forecasting Accidental Losses
Reinsurance and Self Insurance
Sample Client Risk Management Presentation
In today’s complex and unpredictable economy, risk management is a sought-after skill. We can help you improve your understanding of the risks faced by organizations and develop ways to prevent loss.
Seminar Leader:
Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM
CE Hours:
3 Technical Hours