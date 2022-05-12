Risk Management: An Overview

by Insurance Institute of Ontario - Conestoga Chapter

June 21, 2022



“Risk” is defined as “chance of loss”. The “Promise” to respond when an insured has a loss, is what our industry is all about. It is also our responsibility to assist insureds to minimize the risk. Insurance Professionals at all levels should be adept at Risk Management. Come learn a variety of techniques to help manage risk.

Learning Outcomes:

Overview of the Risk Management Process Including:

Identifying and Analyzing Property, Income and Liability Exposures

Examining Risk Control Techniques

Examining Risk Financing Techniques

Forecasting Accidental Losses

Reinsurance and Self Insurance

Sample Client Risk Management Presentation

In today’s complex and unpredictable economy, risk management is a sought-after skill. We can help you improve your understanding of the risks faced by organizations and develop ways to prevent loss.

Seminar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

CE Hours:

3 Technical Hours

