SABS Expedited (Virtual Training)

inHEALTH

June 19 - June 23, 2023



This 5 day* specially designed expedited program provides technical and procedural understanding of the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule, governing legislation, and precedent cases that guide claim procedures. Gain insights into what the SABS means in practical terms.

Focus is on developing a technical and practical knowledge-base for AB file handling. The learning will include real-life case studies to promote practical application back at your desk.

*Runs daily from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

CPD: This program contains 9 substantive hours & a certificate of completion.

