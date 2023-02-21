Scotch Nosing & Membership Drive ’23

by Blue Goose Ontario Pond

May 10, 2023

181 Wellington Street West, Toronto M5V 3G7

Please join us at the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto for our most popular event, Blue Goose Ontario’s Scotch Nosing and Membership Drive, 2023.

Learn about the art of tasting and pairing Scotch by sampling a variety as prescribed by the venerable Scotch Master, Mr. Ed Patrick. Ed guides you on a hilarious journey into the ancient world of scotch whiskey.

This is our first membership drive since before the pandemic and we are looking for insurance industry professionals to fill key positions as we revive this ancient order. WE WANT YOU and you’re fresh ideas to bring Ontario back to the banks of the pond while raising money for charity and helping our communities.

Cocktails start at 5:30pm followed by an outstanding dining experience.

Proceeds from the event are going to Children’s Mental Health Ontario.

Sponsorship is the best way to show an industry that yours is a company that fights back. This is a perfect event for new companies to expose their brand to key industry players.

AUCTION ITEMS ARE NEEDED to support Children’s Mental Health in Ontario.

See you there!

Taute Faire,

Ailie Bikaunieks, MLG of Ontario Pond

Blue Goose Ontario

***For sponsorship and donation inquiries, write to Ailie Bikaunieks at ailie@tigiassociates.com

***For membership inquiries, write to Nick DiPede at ndipede@restorationco.com

***if you’d like to pay by cheque, please advise us at ailie@tigiassociates.com and we’ll make it happen!

