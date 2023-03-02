Scotch Nosing & Membership Drive, ’23 SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

by Blue Goose Ontario Pond

May 10, 2023



To avoid Eventbrite fees, consider paying by cheque and let us know at ailie@tigiassociates.com and we will make it happen.

Since 1906, The Honorable Order of The Blue Goose International has focused solely on bringing insurance industry professionals together in one room through fellowship and charity. It is the oldest industry organization in Canada, United States and Australia with each country’s provinces and states represented by “Ponds” and even “Puddles” if your town is small.

We are focused on making Ontario Pond, leaders in raising money for charities that impact the lives and families of the insurance industry.

Never before has a period in time effected the mental well-being and the inner peace of our children more profoundly. We need your company’s help to support Children’s Mental Heath in Ontario.

Your generosity is needed like never before.

Please pick a sponsorship that fits your budget. We will always tailor it to fit you and your brand’s image.

If sponsorship is out of range, please consider donating to the silent auction and display your brand along with your generous gift. Donating to the auction is the most economical way to expose your company logo & any other brand colleterial that fits in front of a room full of key industry players.

On behalf of Blue Goose Ontario, thank you in advance for putting Children’s mental health on the front lines for one night at The Ritz.

See you there.

Taute Faire,

Ailie Bikaunieks, MLG

Ontario Pond

Visit event's website