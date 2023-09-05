Canadian Underwriter

Event

September Broker Bash – GTA

by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
September 28, 2023


July GTA Broker Bash

September Broker Bash

Join FIRST Canada on Thursday, September 28th to celebrate Broker Bash, the networking event for the
insurance industry, at The Fifth Social Club.
All industry professionals are welcome.

WHEN

Thursday, September 28th, 5:00 PM

WHERE

The Fifth Social Club
225 Richmond St. W, Toronto

Save the date:


Visit event's website
https://www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/events/2023SeptemberBrokerBash-GTA



Print this page