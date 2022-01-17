Setting Up For Success: How to Conduct Effective Claims Investigations – FREE LIVE WEBINAR

The time and cost needed to effectively resolve a disputed insurance claim can be heavily influenced by the steps taken in the early stages of the file. In this RMC webinar, insurance lawyers from across Canada will advise claims handlers and adjusters on the best practices to follow, and traps to avoid, when investigating a claim before it is turned over to outside legal counsel.
Our panel will cover:
- How does the early investigation of a claim impact the long-term results?
- What pieces of information should form part of every insurers investigation checklist?
- How to overcome the challenge of conducting an effective investigation during COVID.
- When and why insurers should review the claim for potential coverage disputes.
- Best practices for conducting joint-testing and destructive testing, and how to prevent evidence spoliation.
- Specific investigation issues that arise with different types of insurance claims, including:
- Product liability
- Property damage
- Slip & falls / bodily injury / MVAs
- Construction deficiencies
Our Panel
Stephen Moore
Blaney McMurtry LLP
Toronto
Thomas Rodgers
SVR Lawyers
Calgary
Jojana Roth
Lindsay LLP
Vancouver
Sonia Shantikumar
Blaney McMurtry LLP
Toronto
Roger Tangry
Visit event's website
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4365221011918919439
Lindsay LLP
Vancouver