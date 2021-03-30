Slips & Falls 101 – YRMC Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

April 29, 2021

Online

Thursday, April 29th

1:00pm – 2:15pm EDT

Slip & falls are amongst the most common insurance claim made in Canada. While the legal framework for defending these claims varies by province, the fundamental approach to take can be applied in any jurisdiction.

In this Young-RMC webinar for insurers new to litigation and working with external counsel, our panel will cover:

Actions to take on slip & fall claims before instructing counsel that can help settle the file quickly and cost effectively. How the litigation will proceed, key deadlines, and the steps counsel will undertake when they receive the file. How to decide when to proceed with settlement discussions and when to seek additional information on a file. Strategies claim handlers and counsel can use to resolve an on-going slip & fall claim. Recent slip & fall case law from different regions and the typical damage award for different types of injuries.

Presented by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC).

