Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring Geotechnical & Structural Expertise – WEBINAR

June 11, 2020

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the 5th instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 11th as they lead a discussion on: Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring Geotechnical & Structural Expertise. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community + more.

With increasing pressure to expedite projects or reduce cost, insufficient expertise or field data has become a more prevalent issue leading to failure or damage of structures and foundations. As forensic engineers, we have attested how buildings, bridges, or other structures have failed due to a lack of subsurface investigation or soil-structure interaction analysis.

The purpose of this webinar is to present the typical requirements applicable to losses where structural and geotechnical expertise is necessary to perform forensic engineering investigations. Geo-structural forensic investigations may require determining the origin and cause of a loss and assessing the condition of properties comprising structures and foundations. Experts may also need to specify and implement emergency response and remediation actions. Evaluating risk at different stages of a project is essential in identifying the necessary measures to eliminate or reduce risk and ensure safety.

This webinar will facilitate the following learning outcomes to insurance adjusters and lawyers that provide services involving property losses comprising structures and foundations (e.g., building and non-building structures, bridges, infrastructure, industrial plants and commercial facilities, retaining structures, and others):

Understand the types of properties and losses that will require structural and geotechnical expertise to perform forensic engineering investigations.

Find out the latest methods to investigate the condition of soils, foundations, or structures where soil-structure interaction is relevant.

Understand the importance and benefits of assessing risk at different stages of a loss from initial investigation to remediation.

Find out suitable methods to monitor the condition of structures and foundations.

Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring

Geotechnical & Structural Expertise

Date:

Thursday, June 11th, 2020

Time:

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST

SPEAKERS

Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.

Vice President & Practice Lead

Multidisciplinary Remediation

jreitsma@30fe.com

Vito Schifano Ph.D., P.E., C.Eng.

Practice Lead

Geotechnical & Mining, Geotechnical Engineering

vschifano@30fe.com

Pablo Robalino M.Sc., P.Eng., PMP

Senior Associate

Civil/Structural Failure

probalino@30fe.com

30 Forensic Seminar Series at a Glance

Thursday, May 14th – 11:00am EST

Joint Examinations and Site Assessments During COVID-19

Thursday, May 21st – 11:00am EST

Water Loss Investigations in Condo and Office Towers – Systems Overview and Failure Case Studies

Thursday, May 28th – 11:00am EST

Collision Reconstruction Assessments of Suspected Fraudulent Claims

Thursday, June 4th – 11:00am EST

Fire Losses from Start to Finish

Thursday, June 11th – 11:00am

Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring Geotechnical and Structural Expertise

Thursday, June 18th – 11:00am EST

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims – Biomechanics, Building Code and Human Factors

Thursday, June 25th – 11:00am EST

How to Stop Building Envelope and Environmental Issues from Turning Small Losses into Big Losses

Thursday, July 9th — 11:00am EST

Human Factors & Collision Reconstruction – Cover Your Bases in Liability Assessments

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

