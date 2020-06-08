Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring Geotechnical & Structural Expertise – WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the 5th instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 11th as they lead a discussion on: Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring Geotechnical & Structural Expertise. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community + more.
With increasing pressure to expedite projects or reduce cost, insufficient expertise or field data has become a more prevalent issue leading to failure or damage of structures and foundations. As forensic engineers, we have attested how buildings, bridges, or other structures have failed due to a lack of subsurface investigation or soil-structure interaction analysis.
The purpose of this webinar is to present the typical requirements applicable to losses where structural and geotechnical expertise is necessary to perform forensic engineering investigations. Geo-structural forensic investigations may require determining the origin and cause of a loss and assessing the condition of properties comprising structures and foundations. Experts may also need to specify and implement emergency response and remediation actions. Evaluating risk at different stages of a project is essential in identifying the necessary measures to eliminate or reduce risk and ensure safety.
This webinar will facilitate the following learning outcomes to insurance adjusters and lawyers that provide services involving property losses comprising structures and foundations (e.g., building and non-building structures, bridges, infrastructure, industrial plants and commercial facilities, retaining structures, and others):
WEBINAR
Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring
Geotechnical & Structural Expertise
Date:
Thursday, June 11th, 2020
Time:
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST
SPEAKERS
Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.
Vice President & Practice Lead
Multidisciplinary Remediation
jreitsma@30fe.com
Vito Schifano Ph.D., P.E., C.Eng.
Practice Lead
Geotechnical & Mining, Geotechnical Engineering
vschifano@30fe.com
Pablo Robalino M.Sc., P.Eng., PMP
Senior Associate
Civil/Structural Failure
probalino@30fe.com
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health & Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC
Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations
Trucking
