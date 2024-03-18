South Shore Encore- Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

April 11, 2024



The South Shore Encore, Insurance Professionals,

Supporting South Shore Regional Hospital April 11, 2024!



Join us for an exclusive networking opportunity with your property and casualty partners from the southern region of our province. We are delighted to announce our commitment to supporting the South Shore Regional Hospital. A portion of the admission proceeds will be donated to the Hospital, and we welcome additional donations and prize contributions.

We extend an invitation to all insurance professionals, business partners, service providers, colleagues, and friends to mark the date on your calendar! Your participation is important in making this event a great success.

The registration fee includes an assortment of both hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, and providing an ideal opportunity to engage with the South Shore insurance community.

Location: Best Western Hotel Liverpool

Time: Registration: 4:30pm

Speaker: 4:45pm to 5:45pm

Networking 6:00 – 10:00 pm

HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS:

The Best Western Liverpool NS

Call: 902-354-2377

53 Queens Pl Dr,

Liverpool, NS

B0T 1K0

Thank you to our Sponsors for their continued support!

Interested in donating a prize for the event or sponsorship opportunities. Please contact IINSmail@insuranceinstitute.ca or by phone at 902-433-0700.

Cancellation Policy: No refunds, substitutions are welcome.

Limited number of tickets available.

Questions? Contact:

Meaghan Harwood

Manager Insurance Institute of NS

mharwood@insuranceinsitute.ca

or

Christine Doucet

IINS/IINB Development Specialist

cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website