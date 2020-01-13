Speed Mentoring & Networking for Aspiring Leaders

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 24, 2020

INSURANCE INSTITUTE 18 King Street East, 16th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4 Date and Time: February 24, 2020 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Learn how to develop and demonstrate your leadership competency

Join us for an interactive session with emerging and established leaders in your industry – followed by a social networking session! We’re pleased to present this event in partnership with the Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto (YIPT).

How do you define leadership? What qualities does a good leader possess? How can you demonstrate leadership throughout your career? Leaders might stand out from the crowd, but they also know how to listen, generate ideas, take initiative, and follow through to get the job done. – Participants will engage and connect with leaders in small groups to explore:

Gaining leadership experience during the early stages of your career – both on and off the job

Networking tips and the importance of industry engagement

Identifying key facilitators and “go-to” influencers/influences for leadership development

Meet our Leaders… You’ll have the chance to network with and learn from:

Erin Gattoni, CIP – VP, Human Resources at CNA Insurane

Enrico Mastrengeli, FCIP – VP, Distribution and Member Innovation at The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group

Lynn Whitehead, CRM, CIP – Director, Government & Industry Relations at TD Insurance

You will also come away with tips and tools to help you reflect on your own leadership competency and map your career path strategy.

After the session, we’ll keep the conversation and connection building going during a social networking event with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.

Do you have leadership aspirations? If so, this session is for you!

Register now to secure your place. Space is limited!

Schedule:

5:30 pm to 7 pm – Speed Mentoring session

7 pm to 8 pm – Networking reception

The price of this event includes hors d’oeuvres.

Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca for questions.

Cancellation Policy

The Institute reserves the right to cancel due to insufficient enrollment. Substitutions welcome. Sorry, no refunds.

Visit event's website