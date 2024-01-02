by Surety Association of Canada | L'Association Canadienne de Caution

January 02 - January 12, 2024



The Associateship of Canadian Surety Bonding Designation Program (A.C.S.B.) aims to provide students with a theoretical and in-depth practical understanding of surety bonds and the suretyship process.

The program was developed by the Surety Association of Canada (SAC) in September 1998, and it is intended for those who plan on embarking on a career in the surety industry.

The objective of the A.C.S.B. Designation Program is to provide surety firms with a workable alternative to the development of expensive and time-consuming in-house training regimens. However, like all educational programs, the A.C.S.B. is meant to compliment; not supplant the on-the-job training provided by the student’s employer. It is anticipated that firms will continue to provide mentoring and practical guidance to augment the learning experience for young professionals and prepare them for the day-to-day requirements of their jobs.

Upon successful completion of the program, the student will receive the designation of Associate of Canadian Surety Bonding (A.C.S.B.); conferred by the Surety Association of Canada.

Registration is now open for the Winter 2024 Term.

