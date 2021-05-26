The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

July 15, 2021

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

Join industry leading expert, Nishan Perera B.A.Sc., P.Eng. on Thursday, July 15th as he hosts a discussion on: The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.

Join Nishan Perera, B.A.Sc., P.Eng. for a modern look into how photographs and video evidence can make or break a case in liability assessments involving motor vehicle collisions. Participants will learn about the photogrammetry process and how engineers can extract data that no longer exists. Participants will also learn about video evidence, how it can be misleading and the importance of correctly interrogating these digital witnesses to get the most reliable information possible.

The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence

Thursday, July 15th, 2021

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

Nishan Perera B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

Associate, Collision Reconstruction

30 Forensic Engineering

Mr. Nishan Perera is an Associate in the Collision Reconstruction team at 30 Forensic Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Mechanical Engineering) with a focus on Automotive Engineering. He is specialized in video forensic analysis, photogrammetry and videogrammetry involving the analysis and recreation of dash camera footage. Nishan has been involved in conducting vehicle examinations and extracting ‘Black Box’ Data, as well as the investigation of numerous collisions involving, automobiles, motorcycles and pedestrians. Prior to his career in forensic engineering, Nishan specialized in tool and product design in the manufacturing industry and has investigated aerial lift failures and product liability issues relating to aerial lifts across the United States.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 60 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

