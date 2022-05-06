The Evolution of Property Loss Investigation Forum

by Envista Forensics

May 18, 2022



This interactive two-hour webinar is designed to educate insurance industry professionals on how property loss investigations were, are, and will be handled in the future.

Join four leading industry experts while they examine how claims were investigated through the ages. Starting in the pre-internet age, then how the internet changed things and what potentially lies ahead. Coupling this with lessons learned through the recent pandemic and a vision of how claims are likely to be investigated in the coming years.

The webinar will present the perspectives of the four most significant elements of a complete property loss investigation: the Insurer, the Independent Adjuster, the Lawyer and the Forensic Engineer.

This webinar is worth two hours of CE credit in BC, AB, MB, and SK, as well as two hours with the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO).

