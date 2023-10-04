The Pitfalls of Water Restoration- Webinar

by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

October 17, 2023



Join us on October 17 and learn about:

Assessment of Water Damage

Identify Various Water Mitigation Methods Used in the Restoration

Invoice Review

Progress of Work Monitoring & Reporting

Restoration Standards & Guidance

Reviewing Drying Methods & Equipment

Presenters:

Craig Dyke, CPPAG

Craig Dyke is a Regional Manager for J.S. Held overseeing the Canadian Atlantic provinces of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick. In addition to a strong construction and restoration background, Craig has been managing the Atlantic Provinces for approximately 12 years and is recognized for acting as an umpire and appraiser in appraisal under the act files and leadership on large complex cost audits within the country.

Craig joined J.S. Held with over 20 years in the construction restoration industry. Craig has a portfolio of projects which has earned him a reputation in the industry as a marketplace leader. He has been a seasoned leader in Canada’s top firms and has been involved in notable catastrophe responses including Fort MacMurray, and Calgary Floods.

Bill Zoeller

William (Bill) Zoeller is the Claims, Materials, and Indoor Air Quality Service Line Lead within the Environmental, Health & Safety division of J.S. Held LLC. His experience spans more than two-decades in project design and assessment of remediation, mitigation, and abatement from catastrophic events such as water damage, microbial damage, fires as well as regulated materials assessments. William has a wide range of project experience from residential to large manufacturing facilities, healthcare facilities, educational facilities, and multi-family properties.

William testified as to the presence of fungal growth and water damage documented by multiple consultants in the building occupied by the plaintiff due to poor construction practices. William was able to effectively state the facts of the case and damage identified as well as discuss the importance of utilizing laboratories with quality control and quality assurance programs such as those through the American Industrial Hygiene Association.

Webinar

Presentation: 2:00 – 3:00 pm Atlantic Time

Presentation: 2:00 – 3:00 pm Atlantic Time

*IINB do not offer any CE credits but If you require other provincial CE credits for licensing renewal requirement, please check with your provincial licensing regulator for validity or please contact us for additional information:

IINB Office: 1-506-386-5896

Participant substitutions are accepted up to 24 hours prior to the webinar (the substitute must be a current member).

If you have any questions, contact Christine Doucet at cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca

