by CSIO

May 21, 2020

Webinar

Join Carolyn Allan, Director of Marketing & Business Development at OTIP for a deep dive into how to maximize the ROI of multichannel marketing. OTIP is a brokerage providing individual home and auto insurance solutions to the Ontario education community exclusively. TW is a brokerage providing insurance solutions to individuals, groups and associations across Ontario and Alberta.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

Communicating with your customers in the channel of their choice

Integrating phone and digital customer interactions

How customizing your messages can help you convert leads

And more!

