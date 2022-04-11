by Envista Forensics

April 22, 2022



Overview

Title: The True Cost of Schedule Delay

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Time: 01:00 PM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Available CE Credit: AB, BC, MB, SK

Summary

When a claim is made related to schedule delay, a comprehensive forensic analysis must be done to understand the true impact of the loss event, how it affected the schedule of a construction project, and the increased cost and time incurred. Presenters will use real-life case studies to illustrate how to approach a claim related to schedule delay, what documentation is used to do the analysis, loss of productivity assessments, and what to do during the remediation period.

