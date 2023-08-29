Canadian Underwriter

Event

The Ups & Downs and Ins & Outs of Slip & Fall Claims – YRMC Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)
September 27, 2023


Across the country slip & fall are one of the most common claims made against insured businesses and their insurer. While these claims may seem straight-forward at first, there are many elements to each file that must be considered when evaluating risk and considering settlement potential. In this YRMC webinar for new claims handlers and adjusters, our panel will discuss the steps to take, red flags to watch for, and issue to consider on every slip & fall claim, including:

  1. Does the defendant meet the definition of an occupier under the Occupiers Liability Act (Ontario and B.C.)?
  2. Was there a breach of duty of care?
  3. Where and why did the incident occur?

The webinar will conclude with an analysis of three case examples from the Ontario, New Brunswick and BC courts and a review of the essential steps to take when opening a new slip & fall claim.

Presenters

Anna Iourina
Blaney McMurtry LLP
Toronto

Tara McIntyre
Cox & Palmer
Moncton

Roger Tangry
Lindsay LLP
Vancouver



Visit event's website
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1646105679692035674



Print this page