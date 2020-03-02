Tricks of the Trade: Investigating Contractor Liability Claims

March 25, 2020 | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST
Over the past 10 years, investment in both residential and commercial construction has steadily increased. Keeping pace with this growth has been the number of contractor liability claims we have been called in to investigate. And so, with major infrastructure and energy projects in the pipeline, the continued expansion of our cities, and the ongoing need for renovations and repairs, adjusters and lawyers need to be not only aware of these incidents but equipped to manage the claims that can arise under such circumstances.
In this webinar, we will be discussing:
Accredited in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia
All Attendees Will Receive a Completion Certificate
Recommended for: