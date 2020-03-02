Tricks of the Trade: Investigating Contractor Liability Claims

by Origin and Cause

March 25, 2020

Webinar

March 25, 2020 | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

Over the past 10 years, investment in both residential and commercial construction has steadily increased. Keeping pace with this growth has been the number of contractor liability claims we have been called in to investigate. And so, with major infrastructure and energy projects in the pipeline, the continued expansion of our cities, and the ongoing need for renovations and repairs, adjusters and lawyers need to be not only aware of these incidents but equipped to manage the claims that can arise under such circumstances.

In this webinar, we will be discussing:

Liability claims relating to contractors, including: Electricians Plumbers Roofers Flooring Contractors Insulation Contractors

How first-party adjusters can preserve their subrogation potential

Challenges in defending trades

Case studies

Accredited in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia

All Attendees Will Receive a Completion Certificate

Recommended for:

Liability Adjusters

Property Adjusters (Industrial, Commercial and Residential)

Independent Adjusters

Large Loss Adjusters

Lawyers

Risk Managers

Brokers

Visit event's website