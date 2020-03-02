Canadian Underwriter

Tricks of the Trade: Investigating Contractor Liability Claims


by Origin and Cause
March 25, 2020
Webinar


March 25, 2020  |  1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

Over the past 10 years, investment in both residential and commercial construction has steadily increased. Keeping pace with this growth has been the number of contractor liability claims we have been called in to investigate. And so, with major infrastructure and energy projects in the pipeline, the continued expansion of our cities, and the ongoing need for renovations and repairs, adjusters and lawyers need to be not only aware of these incidents but equipped to manage the claims that can arise under such circumstances.

In this webinar, we will be discussing:

  • Liability claims relating to contractors, including:
    • Electricians
    • Plumbers
    • Roofers
    • Flooring Contractors
    • Insulation Contractors
  • How first-party adjusters can preserve their subrogation potential
  • Challenges in defending trades
  • Case studies

Accredited in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia
All Attendees Will Receive a Completion Certificate

Recommended for:

  • Liability Adjusters
  • Property Adjusters (Industrial, Commercial and Residential)
  • Independent Adjusters
  • Large Loss Adjusters
  • Lawyers
  • Risk Managers
  • Brokers


