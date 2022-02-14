by The Insurance Institute of New Brunswick

March 29, 2022



The Insurance Institute of New Brunswick is Proud to Present:



-Two aFrite Chefs and A Kitchen Party!

A Culinary Class With: Owner & MasterChef Allium Andrew Al-Khouri of aFrit Restaurant, Executive Chef Jean-Francois Brown and Mixologist & Front House Manager David Mackenzie. Bring your team together for an unforgettable culinary experience. Bond over new cooking skills, shared meals and drinks. Join the best chefs & mixologist in the industry.

The evening presenters will guide you in this interactive step-by-step cooking class to create a delicious 2-course meal for 2!

The meal chosen can be created: Vegetarian, beef, lamb or chicken:

Virtual Cooking Class experience includes:

– A bottle of aFrit specialty spices, a bottle of flavored oils and pre-mixed concoction for drinks delivered to your door.

– A nice cooking apron and many more surprises.

– Virtual cooking class instructed by Chef Andrew Al-Khouri, executive chef Jean Francois Brown and Mixologist David Mackenzie

– Network & dine in breakout rooms after class

– Door prize draw

Additional information:

– The menu may change if ingredients become unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances.

– Attendees will receive an ingredient list in their package to prepare for the class.

Registration & Address Confirmation Deadline: March 18, 2022

DATE & TIME

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

6:00 p.m. Atlantic time Cooking Class

LOCATION

Zoom – Virtually presented from aFrite’s Kitchen

FEES

$40 (One registrations covers for 2 meals)

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS FOR THEIR GENEROSITY!

Paul Davis Moncton

Asurion

Portage Mutual

Bingham Law

CEP Forensic

CANCELLATION POLICY

NO REFUNDS. IINB reserves the right to cancel the event due to unforeseen circumstances. Should this occur, registration fees will be refunded.

PLEASE NOTE:

> Hosted via Zoom

> If you need assistance with registration (or to register a group)

Contact:

Monique LeBlanc, FCIP

Manager : mleblanc@insuranceinstitute.ca

Christine Doucet

Education, Licensing, CIP & Event Coordinator

at cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website