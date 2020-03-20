Canadian Underwriter

Event

Understanding the CGL

<<<<<<< HEAD =======
>>>>>>> 140157f3430a60e1768b2bb2f92281c07e9cc960
Print this page

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
June 01, 2020
Webinar


Are you new to commercial insurance, or interested in moving from personal lines to commercial lines? This seminar will take a practical introductory look at the commercial general liability policy, providing insight for the less experienced brokers, underwriters and adjusters working in commercial insurance.
Participants will learn the foundations of a commercial general liability policy section by section including discussions on coverages and extension. This seminar features practical claims examples to help participants gain an understanding on how the coverage applies in various scenarios, highlight the importance of identifying clients in need of this coverage, and gain confidence in explaining commercial general liability policy features to clients.


Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Southern-Alberta/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=11793



Print this page

Related
Increased wildfire-related violation tickets come into force in B.C.
Insurance industry needs to catch up, huge advantage for first-movers in sharing economy: Nelis
Automated vehicle technology likely to eventually be mandatory: seminar speaker
TRIA extension bill ensures small & mid-sized insurers ‘not forced out of the market,’ New York congress member says