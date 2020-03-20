Understanding the CGL

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

June 01, 2020

Webinar

Are you new to commercial insurance, or interested in moving from personal lines to commercial lines? This seminar will take a practical introductory look at the commercial general liability policy, providing insight for the less experienced brokers, underwriters and adjusters working in commercial insurance.

Participants will learn the foundations of a commercial general liability policy section by section including discussions on coverages and extension. This seminar features practical claims examples to help participants gain an understanding on how the coverage applies in various scenarios, highlight the importance of identifying clients in need of this coverage, and gain confidence in explaining commercial general liability policy features to clients.

Visit event's website