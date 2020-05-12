Understanding Travel Insurance – Webinar (EST)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 08, 2020

Webinar

Many of our clients and even ourselves do not purchase travel insurance thinking if it isn’t mandatory, it isn’t required or that we have enough coverage.

In today’s world and with recent events such as COVID-19, travel insurance has become more than ever before an important product to understand even at a base level to help protect our clients and even ourselves as individuals. Join us for this high level overview where we will talk about the basics of travel insurance including different types of travellers, policies available in the marketplace, as well as common coverage and exclusions.

Seminar Leader

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Training & Consulting Inc.



June 08, 2020 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST



CE hours : 2 Technical

In order to be eligible for Continuing Education hours, you must be logged in for the duration of the entire webinar, attendance will be taken throughout (late arrival or early departure from session will result in no CE hours issued as per the provincial regulator. For a webinar, this includes a transmission disruption due to unresolvable technical issues. Partial hours cannot be issued)



PLEASE NOTE:

– Prices below are for IIO Members. Fees noted below do not include hst.

– Non-members and renewing members the IIO Membership fee will be added to your cart.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice

–FOR GROUP RATES OF 3 OR MORE, or If you need assistance with registration, email us: gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

