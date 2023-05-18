Update on Limitation Periods

Recent changes in legislation have resulted in important changes to the rules around limitation periods. In Ontario, Bill 118 amended the Occupiers’ Liability Act and impacts when and how slip and fall claims can be made. In Manitoba, an entirely new Limitations Act has been introduced.
In this YRMC webinar, Tor Potter from Kelly Santini LLP in Ottawa and Alexa Smith with Fillmore Riley LLP in Winnipeg will discuss these new Acts and what they mean for insurers.
Part 1 – Manitoba’s New Limitations Act
Alexa will provide a summary of the major changes including:
Part 2 – Ontario’s Bill 118
Tor will discuss: