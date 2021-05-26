Vehicle Data Forensics – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

July 08, 2021

LIVE ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

Join industry leading expert, join Harrison Griffiths, B.Sc.E, P.Eng. on Thursday, July 8th as he hosts a discussion on: Vehicle Data Forensics. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.

Harrison will explore the types of historical electronic data stored in modern passenger vehicles, how that data can help your investigation above and beyond the typical reconstruction, and look into some potential sources of data inaccuracies that highlight why it can be dangerous to take the data on face value without proper consideration and analysis.

Click HERE to Register

WEBINAR

Vehicle Data Forensics

Date:

Thursday, July 8th, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

Click HERE to Register

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKER

Harrison Griffiths B.Sc.E, P.Eng.

Associate, Collision Reconstruction

30 Forensic Engineering

Mr. Harrison Griffiths is an Associate with the Collision Reconstruction Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. He graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Science and Engineering (Mechanical) in 2012. He joined 30 Forensic Engineering in November 2015, and has since developed investigation expertise in relation to motor vehicle collisions and accident reconstructions of various types. Harrison has cultivated his knowledge of extracting electronic vehicle data, and has conducted several comparative experimental reconstruction tests. Harrison is recognized as a Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario, and is a member of the Canadian Association of Technical Accident Investigators and Reconstructionists (CATAIR) as well as the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

2021 Spring/Summer Seminar Series

at a Glance & Registration

Click on any webinar title to register

Thursday, May 13th – 1:00pm EST

Managing Risk and Regulatory Requirements of Designated Substances

Thursday, May 20th – 1:00pm EST

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways

Thursday, May 27th – 1:00pm EST

The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles

Thursday, June 3rd – 1:00pm EST

Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions

Thursday, June 10th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong

Thursday, June 17th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Fire & Water: An Iconic Insurance Duo

Thursday, June 24th – 1:00pm EST

Construction with an Insurance Mindset

Thursday, July 8th – 1:00pm EST

Vehicle Data Forensics

Thursday, July 15th – 1:00pm EST

The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence

Thursday, July 22nd – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Current and Future Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments

Thursday, July 29th – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: Emerging Municipal Construction Challenges

If you have any questions, please email: Colleen Heffernan – cheffernan@30fe.com

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 60 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

VANCOUVER CALGARY TORONTO OTTAWA

Visit event's website