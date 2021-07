by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

September 30, 2021

Zoom

Join the Insurance Institute of NS for a team-building experience that blends collaboration, creativity, and a dash of competition. Escape Rooms are a popular game for people looking to use logic and puzzle-solving capabilities. Usually played in person, you can now take on the challenge virtually!

Compete against other industry personnel in a true ‘battle of the brains’. Register as a group to join as a team (up to 8 people), or register as an individual and we’ll place you on a team.

Visit event's website