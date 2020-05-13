Water Loss Investigations in Condo & Office Towers: Systems Overview & Failure Case Studies WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

May 21, 2020

Live WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the second instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC experts on Thursday, May 21st as they lead a discussion on: Water Loss Investigations in Condo & Office Towers: Systems Overview & Failure Case Studies. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community, restoration contractors + more.

Join Robert Sparling B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng. and Ben Desclouds B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng. for an informative session on water losses and the investigation path for condo and office tower building system failures. Water releases in condos and office towers can result in significant amounts of damage. With new buildings getting taller every day, the potential for larger losses increases. Our presentation will follow the loss investigation paths for a various types of water losses from the following systems:

Plumbing systems (e.g. fridges, sinks, filters, washing machines)

HVAC systems (e.g. chillers, fan coils, riser piping)

Fire Sprinklers Systems (e.g. sprinkler heads, dry system piping)

For each of the above system components we will provide a background on the purpose of the components, a description of the common failure mechanisms, and case study examples. We will provide tips, tricks, and best practices that can be used in future water loss investigations. Gathering the proper information at the outset of a claim will help later-on in the claims process during the subrogation phase.

Thursday, May 21st, 2020

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST

Robert Sparling B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.

Senior Vice President & Practice Lead

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

rsparling@30fe.com

Ben Desclouds B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.

Senior Associate

Materials Failure

bdesclouds@30fe.com

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

