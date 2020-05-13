Canadian Underwriter

Water Loss Investigations in Condo & Office Towers: Systems Overview & Failure Case Studies WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.
May 21, 2020
Live WEBINAR


30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the second instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC experts on Thursday, May 21st as they lead a discussion on: Water Loss Investigations in Condo & Office Towers: Systems Overview & Failure Case Studies.  This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community, restoration contractors + more.

Join Robert Sparling B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng. and Ben Desclouds B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng. for an informative session on water losses and the investigation path for condo and office tower building system failures. Water releases in condos and office towers can result in significant amounts of damage. With new buildings getting taller every day, the potential for larger losses increases. Our presentation will follow the loss investigation paths for a various types of water losses from the following systems:

  • Plumbing systems (e.g. fridges, sinks, filters, washing machines)
  • HVAC systems (e.g. chillers, fan coils, riser piping)
  • Fire Sprinklers Systems (e.g. sprinkler heads, dry system piping)

For each of the above system components we will provide a background on the purpose of the components, a description of the common failure mechanisms, and case study examples. We will provide tips, tricks, and best practices that can be used in future water loss investigations. Gathering the proper information at the outset of a claim will help later-on in the claims process during the subrogation phase.

WEBINAR

Water Loss Investigations in Condo & Office Towers: Systems Overview & Failure Case Studies

Date:

Thursday, May 21st, 2020

Time:
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

 

SPEAKERS

 

Robert Sparling B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.
Senior Vice President & Practice Lead
Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC
rsparling@30fe.com

 

 

 

Ben Desclouds B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.
Senior Associate
Materials Failure
bdesclouds@30fe.com

 

 

 

30 Forensic Seminar Series at a Glance
(click on webinar titles to register)

Thursday, May 14th – 11:00am EST

Joint Examinations and Site Assessments During COVID-19

Thursday, May 21st – 11:00am EST

Water Loss Investigations in Condo and Office Towers – Systems Overview and Failure Case Studies

Thursday, May 28th – 11:00am EST

Collision Reconstruction Assessments of Suspected Fraudulent Claims

Thursday, June 4th – 11:00am EST

Fire Losses from Start to Finish

Thursday, June 11th – 11:00am

Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring Geotechnical and Structural Expertise

Thursday, June 18th – 11:00am EST

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims – Biomechanics, Building Code and Human Factors

Thursday, June 25th – 11:00am EST

How to Stop Building Envelope and Environmental Issues from Turning Small Losses into Big Losses

Thursday, July 9th —  11:00am EST

Human Factors & Collision Reconstruction – Cover Your Bases in Liability Assessments

 

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health & Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC
Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations
Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

 

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources
sdobrenan@30fe.com

VANCOUVER

TORONTO

OTTAWA


https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DmZw6zHFS8aJ1YmfIhGtGw



