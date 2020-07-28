Webinar: An InsurTech Spotlight on Foxquilt and Relay Platform 6 Aug @1:00 ET

Two Canadian InsurTech startups, part of insurance’s digital transformation and innovation wave, describe their journeys.
Foxquilt – an Insurance-as-a-Service platform for home and business insurance – has partnered with multiple underwriting partners to become a full-service insurance provider and co-creator of new, end-to-end insurance products and programs.
Relay Platform is a risk transfer platform for insurance and reinsurance; an online Software-as-a-Service solution helping ceding teams, insurance underwriters, MGAs and brokers to structure and secure reinsurance and large insurance placements
Greg Boutin, CEO, Relay Platform Inc. and Mark Morissette, Co-Founder & CEO, Foxquilt will discuss:
Thursday 6 August at 1:00 PM ET.
Hosted by Doug Grant, Partner, Insurance-Canada.ca
More about the InsurTech Spotlight