Webinar: An InsurTech Spotlight on Foxquilt and Relay Platform 6 Aug @1:00 ET

by Insurance-Canada.ca

August 06, 2020

Webinar

Shining the InsurTech Spotlight on Foxquilt and Relay Platform

Two Canadian InsurTech startups, part of insurance’s digital transformation and innovation wave, describe their journeys.

Foxquilt – an Insurance-as-a-Service platform for home and business insurance – has partnered with multiple underwriting partners to become a full-service insurance provider and co-creator of new, end-to-end insurance products and programs.

Relay Platform is a risk transfer platform for insurance and reinsurance; an online Software-as-a-Service solution helping ceding teams, insurance underwriters, MGAs and brokers to structure and secure reinsurance and large insurance placements

Greg Boutin, CEO, Relay Platform Inc. and Mark Morissette, Co-Founder & CEO, Foxquilt will discuss:

Their story;

Their product or service and the opportunity they are addressing;

The market each serves;

Challenges they have overcome and issues they face;

A look forward, informed by the journey to this point.

Thursday 6 August at 1:00 PM ET.

Hosted by Doug Grant, Partner, Insurance-Canada.ca

More about the InsurTech Spotlight

Visit event's website